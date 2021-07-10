BTS tops iTunes charts worldwide for new song ‘Permission to Dance’

The megahit group continues to set new records. Read more below.

BTS does not stop!

The group released their much-awaited English song ‘Permission to Dance’ on 9 July at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Soon, it climbed to the top of the iTunes charts worldwide. It was noted that the song ranked No.1 in around 92 countries and was rising in others. The track’s music video saw more than 63 Million views in the first 24 hours and trended No.1 on Youtube in multiple countries.

You can watch the video below.

On the same day, BTS held an hour-long COMEBACK SPECIAL: A Butter Getaway with BTS. The show saw them perform their song ‘Butter’ while riding in a tiny bus in bright outfits, having a fun time. For the second performance, the seven members sat down for one of their most loved songs ‘Spring Day’ that expresses their yearning towards their fans. Finally their new track ‘Permission to Dance’ was performed on a circular stage surrounded by lush grass. The members dressed in light-toned outfits led by easy to follow dance steps and were soon joined by back dancers creating a jolly atmosphere around them.

The group announced a Listening party that will take place every day starting 10 July for one week. The fans can join the official listening party with their Spotify or Apple Music accounts.

Just a few days ago, the group charted their last song ‘Butter’ on Billboard Hot 100 No.1 for six straight weeks and became the longest-running debut by a group on Billboard Charts history. If that wasn’t enough, the group became the first Korean male act to earn RIAJ Million Certification for their Japanese compilation album ‘BTS: THE BEST’ released this June. One by one, BTS continues to break records, set by themselves sometimes and grow uncontrollably in the music industry.

