BTS tops July Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings again; Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN and others follow behind

The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute made the announcement on July 8 that BTS came out on top in a big data analysis of the boy band's brand reputation in July 2023, followed by Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN. Through consumer behavior analysis of 58,490,264 boy group brand data measured from June 8 to July 7, this big data is the result of measuring the participation index, media index, communication index, and community index for boy group brands. Contrasted with 47,885,944 brand's data last June, it expanded by 22.14%.

The top 30 boy groups of July:

BTS

Stray Kids

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

NCT

MONSTA X

EXO

Super Junior

BTOB

WINNER

ASTRO

BIGBANG

ONF

ENHYPEN

ATEEZ

The Boyz

TREASURE

Teen Top

2PM

Highlight

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Wanna One

VIXX

TVXQ

PENTAGON

INFINITE

Shinhwa

FT Island

Block B

SF9

BTS’ achievements:

As per the most recent charts (as of July 8) delivered by Billboard, the digital single Take Two delivered on June to honor the tenth commemoration of BTS' debut has positioned 32nd on Global (Excluding the US)' and on Global 200 positioned 58th, charting for three sequential weeks. On World Digital Song Sales, Take Two was at no. 5, but Yet To Come, delivered in June of 2022, reappeared in the sixth spot. BTS is consistently acquiring prevalence through group tracks as well as through individual activities. Jimin's first solo album FACE was positioned tenth in World Albums, 46th in Top Current Albums, and 76th in Top Album Sales. Like Crazy, the album's title track, peaked at number one in World Digital Song Sales and re-entered the Digital Song Sales chart at number 4.

Stray Kids’ achievements:

The monthly physical album chart for June that was announced by Hanteo Chart was topped by Stray Kids' third full-length album, 5-STAR, which was released on June 2nd. It also topped the Circle Chart's Monthly Retail Album Chart for June, which counts all offline album retail sales. Prior, Stray Kids' accomplished 5.13 million pre-orders as of June 1 preceding the official release of the new album, and outperformed 4,617,499 duplicates in the principal seven day stretch of Hanteo Chart on June 8, the most noteworthy ever in K-pop.

