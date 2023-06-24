BTS tops June Singer Brand Reputation Rankings once again; Lim Young Woong, NewJeans, BLACKPINK follow

In June 2023, the singer's brand reputation was analyzed using big data, with BTS coming out on top, Lim Young Woong coming in second, and NewJeans coming in third. The singer brand reputation index looks at consumer behavior, classifies them into participation value, communication value, media value, and community value, analyzes the positive-negative ratio, and uses a reputation analysis algorithm to determine which singer brands are popular with consumers. One can learn who, where, how much, and why people are talking about the brand by conducting a brand reputation analysis.

The top 30 of June Singer Brand Reputation Rankings:

BTS

Lim Young Woong

NewJeans

BLACKPINK

Kang Daniel

aespa

PSY

IVE

Lee Chan Won

SEVENTEEN

(G)I-DLE

LE SSERAFIM

Kim Ho Joong

FIFTY FIFTY

Young Tak

NCT

IU

EXO

Lee Young Ji

Song Ga In

Jang Min Ho

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

Oh My Girl

Girls’ Generation

fromis_9

TWICE

Jeong Dong Won

Na Hoon Ah

Red Velvet

Jay Park

BTS’ activities:

There are a total of nine songs in Jin's song list as of June 24. These include three solo songs, five solo songs from BTS' album, and one drama OST song sung by the same member V and he recently crossed 1.1 billion streams on Spotify. Since 2014, Jin has been composing music and writing lyrics. On the previous day, Epiphany, Moon and Awake had received 184.66 million, 120.97 million, and 239.4 million, respectively, of Spotify streams. After that, The Astronaut received 185.67 million and Yours received 139.68 million, bringing the total number of streams to over 1.1 billion. With a song that commemorated the tenth anniversary of their debut, BTS reached the top spot on M Countdown. BTS moved up to No. 1, beating Stray Kids despite their military period (a hiatus caused by military service). It is noteworthy that only the digital music score and the global fan vote score placed it first out of the five criteria.

