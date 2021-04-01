BTS tops the list of most buzzworthy non drama TV appearances; Taehyung takes number 1 spot amongst members

BTS' vocal line members make it to Top 10 after their appearance on You Quiz On The Block.

It's been a couple of weeks since BTS members guested tvN's popular variety show, You Quiz On The Block. BTS members charmed everyone with their wit and delightful personalities on the show. Members shared intimate moments from their personal lives, trainee days and their solid bond with each other. BTS members also revealed that they truly miss performing and of course, their beloved fandom ARMY. Kim Jung Hyun, the viral dancing girl, surprised the boys with an impromptu dance performance, leaving everyone in awe. After guesting on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, BTS dominated this week’s list of the most buzzworthy non-drama TV appearances!

On March 31, Good Data Corporation published its latest rankings of the non-drama TV shows and appearances that generated the most buzz over the past week. The company aims to collect each week’s rankings by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media posts about non-drama TV shows that are either currently airing or set to air soon. No prizes for guessing who topped the list! It is BTS, of course. BTS soared to the top of the list of most buzzworthy non-drama cast members for the week of March 22 to March 28. You Quiz On The Block also achieved their highest television ratings yet with the BTS special episode.

BTS as a group came in at number one. BTS' handsome and talented Taehyung came at number 2. All of BTS' vocal line filled the spots in the top 10 with Jungkook at number 6, Jimin at number 7 and Jin at number 9. BTS make history as the first Korean artists to be nominated for the prestigious BRIT Award. The BRITs have nominated BTS for the 2021 International Group Award. Congratulations to BTS.

