BTS tops October Idol group Brand reputation rankings; aespa & BLACKPINK follow suit

BTS topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,927,239. aespa took second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,122,971, while BLACKPINK came in third with a total score of 4,352,159. Finally, NCT and SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five for October at fourth and fifth places respectively.

High-ranking phrases in BTS' keyword analysis included 'concert', 'military', and 'ARMY', while their highest-ranking related terms included 'recognize', 'collaborate', and 'sing passionately.' BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 68.20 percent positive reactions. Meanwhile, BTS' Suga has added another major achievement in his records. On October 30, Suga's 1st solo mixtape 'Agust D' surpassed 175 million streams on Spotify! Suga's first mixtape was released back in August 2016 and features collaborations with amazing Korean artists including Suran.

Also, BLACKPINK added some amazing achievements to their kitty! BLACKPINK’s 'Lovesick Girls' has joined the half-billion club! 'Lovesick Girls' surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. This is BLACKPINK’s ninth official group music video to hit the mark, after 'DDU-DU DDU-DU,' 'Kill This Love,' 'BOOMBAYAH,' 'As If It’s Your Last,' 'How You Like That,' 'Whistle,' 'Playing With Fire,' and 'Ice Cream.'

Right on the heels of 'Lovesick Girls' joining the half-billion club, BLACKPINK’s 'Playing With Fire' has also achieved a new milestone! BLACKPINK’s 'Playing With Fire' music video surpassed 700 million views on YouTube. This is their seventh group music video to surpass 700 million views, after 'Whistle,' 'How You Like That,' 'Kill This Love,' 'As If It’s Your Last,' 'BOOMBAYAH,' and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU.' Congratulations!

