BTS tops September Singer Brand Value rankings; BLACKPINK takes the third spot on the list

The global superstar septet top September Singer Brand Value rankings with a score of 13,793,731, marking a 17.35 percent rise in their score since August, trot singer Im Young Woong came in at a close second with an index of 13,279,255. BLACKPINK ranked third with a total score of 13,185,842, an impressive 207.05 percent increase since August.

Lee Chan Won maintained his position at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 7,406,788, marking a 20.79 percent increase in his score. Finally, NCT rounded out the top five for the month after enjoying a staggering 309.06 percent rise in their brand reputation index since August. The group’s total score came out to 6,024,589 for September. IU took the sixth spot, Young Tak ranked seventh, Kang Daniel took the eighth spot, LeeHi ranked ninth and Lee Mujin took the tenth spot!

Meanwhile, Special Presidential Envoys and ARMY's pride BTS released the soul-soothing ballad 'My Universe' in collaboration with legendary rock band Coldplay! The song is produced by Max Martin and features lyrics written in both English and Korean by both the powerhouse artists.

'My Universe' is the second single to be released as part of Coldplay's new album 'Music Of The Spears'! Following the release of the song, "ColdTan" fans will be getting the ‘Supernova 7 Mix’ and the ‘Acoustic Version’, ‘Inside My Universe Documentary’ and the official music video for the song as well! As announced, the ‘Inside My Universe Documentary’ will be released on September 26 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) followed by the ‘Supernova 7 Mix’ and ‘Acoustic Version’ on September 27 at 8 AM KST (4:30 AM IST). The most exciting part of the schedule, the official music video’s release date is yet to be announced.

