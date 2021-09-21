BTS tops September Star Brand Reputation rankings; BLACKPINK takes the third spot on the list

The global superstar septet top September Star Brand Reputation rankings. BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 10,411,176, while trot singer Im Young Woong came in at a close second with an index of 9,469,958. BLACKPINK rose to third place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 7,276,683.

The talented seven-member group wowed fans and critics alike when they delivered a powerful, yet inspiring speech at the United Nations General Assembly emphasizing on the importance of nature, changing life patterns and more. South Korea’s president announced BTS as one of the most influential and loved musical artists all across the globe and invited the septet to share their story with the world. The boys took this opportunity to share the responses they have received from fans all across the globe about what they have lost due to the pandemic and how there’s still hope for a better future.

Not just that, BTS members made history as they performed their chart-bursting single ‘Permission to Dance’ as their way of extending hope towards fans and looking forward to a bright future. Fans are overwhelmed to see the boys perform the single full of positivity at the United Nations Headquarters in their formal attire.

Meanwhile, BTS members are gearing up to release their first-ever collaboration with Coldplay titled 'My Universe'. Their joint single 'My Universe' is composed and written by Coldplay and BTS and produced by hitmaker Max Martin. The song includes lyrics in both English and Korean. 'My Universe’ will be available in a limited-edition two-track CD and will include handwritten lyrics by Coldplay and BTS. RM, Suga and J-Hope are even credited for their contribution to the track. For every purchase made on the Coldplay store of the album, there will be one tree planted, giving an even meaningful edge to the collaboration.

'My Universe' will release on September 24 KST.

