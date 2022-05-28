BTS is truly ‘bulletproof’ in striking first concept photos for ‘Proof’

On May 27 at 8:30 pm IST (May 28 at midnight KST), BTS dropped the first set of concept photos for their upcoming anthology album, ‘Proof’. The stunning photos feature the members standing in front of the door of a vault, decked out in all-black outfits. Meanwhile, the individual photos of the members show them standing in front of a shield that is riddled with bullets, similar to the door of the vault, showing signs of wear and tear, but still standing strong.

Check out the first set of concept photos for BTS’ ‘Proof’, below:

As BTS is an acronym for their Korean name, ‘Bangtan Sonyeondan’, which translates to ‘Bulletproof Boys’ / ‘Bulletproof Boy Scouts’, this concept takes us back to the very beginning of BTS. The group’s name represents their desire to “block out stereotypes, criticisms, and expectations that aim on adolescents like bullets.”

With the group’s upcoming anthology set to “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS,” and represent the group’s history while offering a way to relive it, this first set of teaser photos comes about as the perfect visual representation of the concept of ‘Proof’.

Another detail that especially touches the heart, is the fact that with BTS’ youngest member Jungkook standing in the middle of the group photo, his hand with the word ‘ARMY’ (BTS’ fans) is positioned right in the front and centre of the image.

This also reminds us of RM’s “hint” about the upcoming release during BTS’ concert in Los Angeles in November 2021, when he had said, “So, we were the bullet and you guys were our proof. So, we’re now truly bulletproof.”

BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’ drops on June 10, 2022, ahead of their debut anniversary on June 13. Stay tuned for more updates!

