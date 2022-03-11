BTS, TWICE, ENHYPEN & more receive Gaon Platinum Certifications

Gaon Chart has released its latest set of albums and tracks that received platinum certifications on March 10. According to the Korea Music Content Industry Association’s new certification system introduced in 2018, albums are certified platinum by Gaon Chart upon achieving 250,000 sales. On the other hand, songs are certified platinum at either 100 million streams or 2.5 million downloads.

In the streaming category, BTS’ ‘Butter’ crossed 100 million streams received a platinum certification. Released last year, the track recently also became the first song to spend 10 weeks at number one on Billboard’s Hot Trendings Songs chart. Additionally, in the same category, ‘Show Me The Money 9’ track ‘VVS (featuring JUSTHIS) (produced by GroovyRoom) by Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM also went platinum.

In the album sales category, ENHYPEN’s latest repackaged album ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ and TWICE’s eight mini album ‘Feel Special’ have both received double platinum certifications post recording 500,000 copies sold, each. Additionally, rookie girl group Kep1er also received a platinum certification with their debut mini album ‘FIRST IMPACT’. On its first day of release, the album broke the record for the best-selling girl roup debut album in Hanteo's history for selling over 150,000 copies (in less than 24 hours). Finally, ITZY’s mini album ‘Not Shy’ has also gone platinum.

Meanwhile, Jang Beom June’s ‘Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers’, the original soundtrack for ‘Melo is my Nature’ has received 2.5 million downloads, making it a platinum certified track.

Congratulations to all the artists!

