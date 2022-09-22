BTS, TWICE, ENHYPEN, TXT, BLACKPINK and more make new records on Billboard’s World Albums Chart

SEVENTEEN’s two latest albums ‘SECTOR 17’ and ‘Face The Sun’, with the former ranking at no.6 while the latter is at no.16. BLACKPINK’s previous album ‘THE ALBUM’ comes back up at no. 13 in the 98th week. NewJeans’ debut EP ‘New Jeans’ rose to No. 11 in its sixth week. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s newest album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ stays on no. 10 for the 19th week.

TWICE becomes the first female K-Pop artist to top the Billboard’s World Albums chart with more than 2 albums when their latest album ‘BETWEEN 1 & 2’. BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’ continues to stay at no. 3 for the 14th consecutive week while ENHYPEN’s ‘MANIFESTO: DAY 1’ ranks at no. 5 for the 7th week.

NewJeans’ 'Hype Boy' and 'Attention' were ranked 57th and 74th respectively on the 'Billboard Global 200' chart.The two songs also ranked 35th and 52nd respectively on Billboard Global (excluding the US). NewJeans also performed well on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming service. On September 19th, they achieved 10058,258 'monthly (last 28 days) listeners'.

BTS’ title song ‘Yet To Come’ re-entered #5 on the 'World Digital Song Sales' chart. BTS has posted several songs on the 'Global 200' and 'Global (excluding the US)' charts, which rank by counting streaming and sales in more than 200 countries/regions around the world. In the 'Global 200', 'Dynamite' ranked 124th, 'My Universe' 132nd, 'Butter' 196th, and 'My Universe' in 'Global (excluding the US)' 83rd, 'Dynamite' 92nd, and 'Butter' 134th.

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ ranked 4th on the 'Billboard Global 200' chart this week, down two places from last week. Previously, it topped the chart for two weeks in a row. It ranked 3rd on Billboard Global (excluding the US).

