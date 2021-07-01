BTS, TWICE, TXT & ENHYPEN confirmed to perform on Nippon TV's annual music festival 'The Music Day' on July 3

K-Pop acts BTS, TWICE, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN will be joining the lineup for Nippon TV's major annual music festival, 'The Music Day'! Read on to find out.

It seems like the concert season is here! K-Pop stars BTS, TWICE, Tomorrow x Together, and Enhyphen will be joining the lineup for Nippon TV's major annual music festival, 'The Music Day'! This year's star-studded lineup includes AKB48, EXILE, King & Prince, SixTONES, Sexy Zone, Da Pump, Perfume, Hey! Say! Jump, and much more!

The last time these talented artists and idol groups performed on one stage was the 31st Lotte Duty-Free Family Concert. Now, again after three months, these artists will be performing together. Taking place this year on July 3 starting at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST), 'The Music Day 2021' will feature a whopping 8-hours of exclusive music performances! Also, after lighting up the stage with Dynamite and Boy With Luv on 'The Music Day 2020'. This year, the group will be performing their new hit single, Butter!

You can check out the official tweets below:

Meanwhile, CLC's Seunghee and Sorn have joined the 'Butter Bandwagon' as the talented girls unveiled their fun, zany and frankly, amazing cover of BTS' mega-hit, Billboard-topping track, Butter! BTS' Billboard has been on a winning streak, having spent five consecutive weeks on the Billboard charts with Butter, their first song to have achieved this monumental feat!

You can check out the cover below:

