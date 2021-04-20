BTS, TWICE, TXT & more to perform at 31st Lotte Duty Free Family Concert on May 16

BTS, TXT, TWICE, Super Junior, D&E and ITZY to perform at the 31st Lotte Duty Free Family Concert.

We aren't over BANG BANG CON 2021 yet and we are already flooded with surprises from BTS! The talented superstar septet is preparing for their much-awaited comeback in May. Although they haven't confirmed it officially, their silence is an affirmation of the storm that awaits us! But before that, we will get to watch BTS perform at the 31st Lotte Duty Free Family Concert. That's right, BTS is confirmed to perform at the concert on May 16 at 5 pm KST.

Like last year, this year too the 31st Lotte Duty Free Family Concert will be held online. The line up is a star-studded one that includes TXT, TWICE, Super Junior, D&E and ITZY. Super Junior's Shindong has been roped to host the online concert. This year the theme for the concert is being 'Eco-friendly' and conserving our environment. The official slogan for the concert reads - '“Meet the green vibes, greet the duty free life." It encourages people to protect the planet to protect travel and gaining experiences. The event will be filmed in advance and broadcasted online with subtitles available in six languages including Korean, English, Chinese, and Vietnamese.

You can check out the official poster below:

Lotte Duty Free will be collaborating with CJ ENM to use the latest AR (augmented reality) and XR (extended reality) technology, which will enhance these performances and viewers can get a complete concert feel. Anyone who is a Lotte Duty-Free customer can view the concert for free.

ALSO READ: BTS surpass over 2.7 million simultaneous viewers for online concert event, BANG BANG CON 2021

Multi-stans, are we excited to watch the Lotte Duty Free Concert? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can we watch the concert? Users registered with Lotte Duty Free can watch the concert for free.

Share your comment ×