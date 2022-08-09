BTS & TXT to appear on '&AUDITION - The Howling' as revealed by HYBE LABELS JAPAN

HYBE LABELS JAPAN has announced that its resident boy groups, K-pop world leaders- BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be heading to the ongoing survival program, '&AUDITION - The Howling -' soon. According to the announcement, the episode starring the two groups will air on August 13.



'&AUDITION - The Howling -' is the label’s audition program where they will debut their first global boy group. As of now the members K, Nicholas, EJ, and Ta-Ki have already been fixed as a part of the lineup while trainees will compete to land themselves a spot. The sixth episode starring the two star groups will have a special ‘BTS mission’ segment where the 15 trainees as well as the fixed members (known as the debut team) will prepare themselves for the final round, post which they have a chance to debut.



It has been reported that all seven members of BTS will make an appearance on the show, marking their first full group attendance since the announcement of focusing on their solo projects as well as working on group activities was made in June.



Previously, ENHYPEN visited the program to show their support to the many participants. They are familiar with the contestants as the debut team members, K, Nicholas, EJ, and Ta-Ki, have already appeared on ‘I-LAND’ with them where they competed to be a part of ENHYPEN. Group SEVENTEEN also showed up with a video to announce a mission for the 3rd Round and greet the surprised participants on the show.



Are you looking forward to the words of advice from BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER?



Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS has a meal with TXT? HueningKai has the perfect request for his label seniors