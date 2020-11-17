  1. Home
BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, Lee Hyun, Nana and NU’EST groove to Dynamite; Watch

TXT, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, Lee Hyun, Nana and NU’EST all teamed up to perform BTS’ hit single Dynamite. Scroll down to watch their performance.
Bit Hit Labels recently shared a new sing-along version of BTS’s Dynamite! On November 17, Big Hit Labels released a video of BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, Lee Hyun, Nana, and NU’EST singing along to Dynamite. The new sing-along version consists of the artists’ self-cam videos as they dance and sing along to the lyrics.

 

Watch the full video below:

 

In case you missed it, earlier this month, Big Hit Labels announced their upcoming concert 2021 NEW YEAR’s EVE LIVE,” which will consist of performances from BTS, Lee Hyun, BUMZU, GFRIEND, TXT, NU’EST, and ENHYPEN.

 

Recently, TXT released their third mini-album minisode1: Blue Hour on October 26, and GFRIEND made a comeback on November 11 with their third full album Walpurgis Night featuring the disco title track MAGO. BTS is currently gearing up for their return this week on November 20 with their full album BE, and ENHYPEN will make their debut on November 30 with the mini-album BORDER: DAY ONE. Furthermore, Nana has confirmed her next project to be an MBC drama with Lee Min Ki, and she is preparing for the release of her new mystery thriller film Confession. NU’EST’s Minhyun will be starring as the lead of JTBC’s Live On, which premieres on November 17.

 

