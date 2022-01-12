BTS, TXT & NCT 127 snag 4 out of 10 spots on U.S.’s list of Best Selling albums of 2021

K-pop artists played a significant role in boosting CD album sales in the United States last year! According to MRC Data, in 2021, the United States saw CD album sales increase for the first time in 17 years. 40.59 million CD albums were sold in the United States in 2021, marking a 1.1 percent increase from 2020 and reversing the downward trend in CD sales, a pattern we noticed in the previous years.

In addition to Western singers like Adele and Taylor Swift, K-pop artists helped contribute to that upswing. On MRC Data’s list of the United States’ best-selling CD albums of 2021, four of the top 10 spots went to K-pop groups. Not only did TXT, NCT 127, and BTS claim four spots out of the overall top 10, but they also had the four best-selling albums by any group or male artist in the United States last year.

TXT’s 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' was the United States’ number 1 best-selling album by a group or male artist in 2021 and the number 5 best-selling album by any artist with 215,000 CDs sold! Followed by, NCT 127’s 'Sticker' which was at number 2 best-selling album by a group or any solo male artist and the number 7 best-selling album overall with 211,000 CDs sold.

Finally, it was BTS' turn! While, BTS’s 2021 CD single 'Butter' did not count as an album (due to its short total playing time), BTS showed off their amazing star power and landed two spots in the top 10 with albums from 2020. 'Map of the Soul: 7' was the number 3 best-selling album by a group and the number 8 best-selling album overall, with 210,000 CDs sold in 2021, and 'BE' was the number 4 best-selling album by a group and the number 10 best-selling album overall, with 187,000 copies sold. Congratulations to BTS, TXT and NCT 127!

