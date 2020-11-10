BTS & TXT's agency Big Hit Labels announce 2021 New Year's Eve Live with NU'EST & ENHYPEN as the first lineup

Big Hit Labels plan to ring in next year in a massive way as they recently announced 2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse which will be both an online and an offline concert.

We still remember how excited BTS ARMY were when their idols performed at Times Square, New York for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to kickstart 2020. Now, imagine along with BTS, all Big Hit Labels artists come under the same roof to ring in the next year? Fireworks, indeed! Well, it seems like that's exactly the plan Big Hit Labels has concocted through Weverse to welcome 2021.

In a statement on Weverse, Big Hit Labels announced 2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse, which will be an online live-streaming as well as an offline (in-person) performance event on December 31, 2020. Moreover, the upcoming event will be the first concert to feature Big Hit Labels artists in "one grand event, capped with the countdown to welcome in the New Year." The first lineup is confirmed to be NU'EST and ENHYPEN while the second and final lineup will be announced on November 11 and 12. While the offline concert will be in accordance to government guidelines, in case there's a cancellation owing to safety regulations; as was the case with BTS' recent concert MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E, then refunds for the offline tickets will be made with only an online concert being live-streamed.

"Celebrate the last day of this year and usher in the first day of the new year with 2021 New Year's Eve Live presented by Weverse [We've Connected], connecting together the hearts of Big Hit Labels artists and fans all around the world," Big Hit Labels' statement continued.

The upcoming lineup to be announced will most likely feature Big Hit Labels artists BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN and GFRIEND.

