BTS' Uncle-fication: Stylist Kim Young Jin reveals V's swanky gift to baby daughter amid military service; PICS

BTS' Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, continues to showcase his warm and thoughtful personality, proving yet again why he holds a special place in fans’ hearts. Recently, the singer made headlines for his sweet gesture toward BTS' longtime stylist, Kimvenchy. V gifted Kimvenchy’s baby daughter a matte black car for her birthday, leaving fans in awe of his kindness and generosity.

The stylist shared the adorable moment on her baby’s Instagram account, posting photos of the little one happily riding her brand-new car. In one of the pictures, she captioned, "Thank you, Uncle thv", expressing gratitude for the heartwarming gift. In another post, she added, "She loves her new car", confirming just how much the little one adored her present from V.

As soon as the photos surfaced, netizens and ARMYs flooded social media with their reactions, praising V for his thoughtfulness and deep connection with his staff. Many fans couldn’t stop gushing over the fact that the idol not only maintains a close bond with his professional team but also extends his warmth to their families. Some fans even went as far as to say that V’s nurturing nature is a clear sign that he will be an amazing father in the future.

In addition to making headlines with his sweet gift, Taehyung is also making waves in the K-pop world with the release of his photobook, Rêvé. The photobook officially dropped on February 3, 2025, through Weverse Shop Global, and fans who managed to grab a copy have been raving about it ever since.

Unlike the heavily edited and color-corrected images often seen in the industry, V chose to present himself in his raw and natural beauty, staying true to his real self. ARMYs have praised him for not whitewashing his skin tone, a practice that is unfortunately common in the K-pop industry. Instead, Rêvé allows fans to witness V’s true, unfiltered essence, highlighitng his natural visuals in all their glory.

As expected, ARMYs were quick to share glimpses of the photobook online, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans are obsessing over his stunning visuals, with many describing it as "a dreamlike experience" and "an early Valentine’s gift" from V to his fans.