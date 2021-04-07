BTS Universe drama, Youth resumes filming with fictional character names; aims to premiere in the end of 2021

There were reports that the drama series, based on the BTS Universe storyline, will use the members’ real names to film. However, that is not the case anymore. Read on to know more.

HYBE Labels (formerly BigHit Entertainment), have left no stone unturned to make the global septet go down as anything less than iconic in history. They etched their names again back in 2019, when CEO Bang Si Hyuk announced that the BTS Universe, the storyline shown in their music videos, will be made into a drama series.

On April 7, Newsen reported that the production company and the band’s agency have decided to not go ahead with members’ real names and will resume filming with fictional character names. Since the first announcement, the show has seen a bit of ups and downs. The latest one being the show deciding to use members’ real names for the drama. ARMYs then raised concerns about this as it would then tarnish the members’ reputation or make people who don’t know them, picture a very different image of them. Due to this, the production was then halted in late 2020.

The BTS Universe has also been adapted into a webtoon titled ‘Save Me’ which answers some questions that were burning in ARMYs' minds about the story. BTS have been carving and leaving easter eggs in their music videos and intro videos about the BU (Bangtan Universe or BTS Universe). The fans were rightfully concerned as the characters portray extreme triggering behaviours such as taking drugs, attempting suicide and much more.

BU is a story that revolves around seven friends, their individual stories and how they plummet into their worst phases. But they can all be saved, by one friend who can time travel and is stuck living the same day everyday - no matter what he does, the end result is always the same. How will he save his friends? What other secrets are hidden in their lives? The drama will hopefully answer all of these questions. The cast consists of seven rookie actors. Now that the filming has resumed, the drama aims to air in the end of 2021.

What are your thoughts on the show? Let us know in the comments below!

Know more about the drama, Youth You said rookie actors will be playing the roles of the members. Who is playing who? Yes. You'll get to see Seo Ji Hoon as Kim Seok Jin, Noh Jong Hyun as Min Yoon Gi, Ahn Ji Ho as Jung Ho Seok, Seo Young Joo as Kim Nam Joon, Kim Yoon Woo as Park Ji Min, Jung Woo Jin as Kim Tae Hyung and lastly, Jeon Jin Seo as the maknae, Jeon Jung Kook Will 'Youth' be the same as the Save Me webtoon? As the Save Me webtoon is based on the universe they built in Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa (The Most Beautiful Moment In Life) and other songs, the show may be similar. Exactly the same? Maybe not.

Credits :News1Newsen

Share your comment ×