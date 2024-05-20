BTS Universe inspired Begins Youth actor Noh Jong Hyun shares THIS quality similar to SUGA earned brownie points during casting

BTS Universe-inspired drama Begins Youth was one of the most awaited series of the year. The K-drama delved into the debut years of the enigmatic members of BTS, which was one of the most interesting storylines for the fans.

Begins Youth actor Noh Jong Hyun recently revealed that he shared some introverted qualities like preferring to stay at home with the BTS member SUGA, which helped him land the role of Min Ce In based on him.

Noh Jong Hyun says he shared introverted qualities with BTS’ SUGA that earned him brownie points

Noh Jong Hyun, who played the character of Min Ce In based on SUGA of BTS in the BTS Universe-inspired drama Begins Youth, recently divulged an interesting fact about his casting.

Noh Jong Hyun threw light on the fact that during the casting process, he was asked by the Begins Youth production team what he liked to do in his leisure time. To which the actor answered he likes to stay and lay around at home. This introverted quality of being a home person ultimately, which was similar to BTS’ SUGA, earned him brownie points for landing the role of Min Ce In. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The interesting fact undoubtedly adds another layer of perfect casting choices made by the production team as Noh Jong Hyun shares the same preferences as the BTS rapper, SUGA.

Advertisement

Know more about Begins Youth

Begins Youth is based on the BTS Universe and expands the story told by the boy band in their music videos and the Save Me webtoon. The series premiered on April 30, 2024, on Xclusive, a streaming platform.

Begins Youth had a successful run of 12 episodes and aired its last on May 14, 2024. The drama follows the story of Kim Hwan, who meets six boys who have their own demons and battles to win. They all found a common ground and formed one of the strongest friendships.

Begins Youth unravels the poignant battles fought by 7 young boys who grapple with various struggles of life and overcome them together through friendship. Also, after fans pointed out the names of the characters, they changed them to fictional names instead of using the real names of the BTS members.

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA leaves an autograph after meal at restaurant marking first update in months since military enlistment; PIC