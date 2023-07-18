BTS' unreleased music leaked? 28 year old man lands in jail for impersonating Dynamite singers; DEETS inside

A 28-year-old man got imprisoned for impersonating a BTS member. The man who pretended to be a BTS member and leaked music production files of a BIGHIT MUSIC Producer was charged with the Act on Promotion of Information and Communication Network Utilization and Information Protection. He was sentenced to prison for 1 year and 2 months, 3 years of probation with 240 hours of community service and 40 hours of mental and psychotherapy classes. The Western District Criminal Division 9 of Deagu District announced the sentence on July 17, 2023.

Man impersonated BTS landed in prison

In February 2022, a man called Mr. A contacted one of the BIGHIT MUSIC producers and pretended to be a BTS member from his house in Daegu. The producer got deceived by Mr. A and unaware of this, he shared the septet's group activity information and files of unreleased music. Until May 20, 2022, Mr. A hampered BIGHIT MUSIC's song productions, sales, and release. He publicly posted music files on Instagram 47 times and shared them with his acquaintances on a messaging app multiple times. As told by the prosecution, Mr. A aspired to be a successful producer by faking his profile which was clearly copied or stolen from the BIGHIT MUSIC producer.

Mr. A's lawyer pleaded for leniency

The lawyer of the man who pretended to be a BTS member plead for leniency by appealing that Mr. A succumbed to social media as he was facing difficulties in maintaining relationships with the people around him due to his past criminal records. Mr. A was jealous of his friends who became successful in the music field as he had also pursued pop music, and this made him take such extreme steps.

The court's statement on the judgment

According to the court, these points were considered before making the final judgment on the leakage of music files cas. Since the victim suffered property and social damage, the music files were edited and posted in short lengths of 10-20 seconds, the music was released after the crime was committed and to consider the fact that BIGHIT MUSIC withdrew the complaint.

