BTS' unseen performance to be released by BBC Radio1 Live Lounge

Did you say unseen? That’s right! ARMYs, another wonderful performance awaits. BTS has been announced as a part of the lineup for BBC Radio1’s upcoming Live Lounge Month 2021. The megahit group will be joining some amazing acts such as Bring Me The Horizon, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Little Simz, Mimi Webb, Rag'n'Bone Man and Shawn Mendes.

On August 24, the official account of BTS retweeted a tweet from BBC Radio1 that was announcing the list of artists for their upcoming event. BTS’ contribution to the month-long affair will be a never before seen performance released by BBC Radio1. BBC Radio1’s Live Lounge Month 2021 will be taking place in the month of September as is custom for the show.

Live Lounge Month sees artists from all around the world being hosted on the show every week as they present incredible performances. Last year Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, YUNGBLUD, Anne-Marie, Jorja Smith and Biffy Clyro had come forth with their own amazing stages that wowed the audience.

Previously, BTS had featured on BBC Radio1 Live Lounge, performing three songs that we’re sure have been ingrained in the minds of their fans. Starting with the sensational first English single ‘Dynamite’, BTS then presented their latest release ‘Permission to Dance’. Ending with an emotional and meaningful rendition of ‘I'll Be Missing You’ (Puff Daddy, Faith Evans and Sting Cover), BTS once again prove their mettle as artists.

More details on the release date and song choice are awaited.

