BTS unveil official streaming guide for 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' online concert

ARMYs, we are four days away from BTS' amazing online concert 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' and we cannot contain our excitement any further. Previously, the superstar septet shared a video announcing their plans to hold ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). The online concert will be streamed exclusively on the global fan community platform Weverse.

After dropping a series of charismatic posters, a captivating 'Run' inspired teaser video and now they have dropped the official streaming guide for the online concert. The instructions include the following - checking your device, viewing instructions, soundcheck streaming, delay single-view streaming, and how to enjoy 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage'.

1. Check your device(s)-

Up to two devices can be logged on at the same time. When a third device is logged on, the first device will be logged out automatically. If you have purchased 4K tickets, make sure your device supports 4K streaming. Additionally, subtitles will be available in English, Japanese, and Chinese for every ticket purchaser.

2. Viewing instructions-

Purchase at Weverse shop - Go to the live streaming page - Log in using the Weverse Shop account you used to purchase your ticket - Set username - Authenticate your ticket by clicking the “Validate ticket” button. If you have a soundcheck ticket, you must click both the “Validate ticket” buttons for the concert and the soundcheck streaming - Watch the concert.

3. Soundcheck Streaming-

Soundcheck streaming is a special streaming event featuring a part of the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage soundcheck rehearsal online. It will be streamed in single-view only (4K ticket purchasers may view in 4K single-view). The soundcheck streaming starts on October 24 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST).

4. Delayed Single-view Streaming-

Delayed single-view streaming is available to ticket purchasers. It does not include soundcheck and is only offered in HD single-view. The delayed viewing is happening on October 31 at 10 am KST (6:30 am IST).

You can check out the guide below:

Of course remember to dress in your comfiest outfits, have your favourite snacks handy and remember to not record any content illegally! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

