BTS unveil schedule for upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’; REVEALS lead single title

On May 6, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the exciting schedule and lead single poster for the upcoming album ‘Proof’ and we love the pieces of nostalgia present in everything! The lead single titled ‘Yet To Come’ (The Most Beautiful Moment), it looks as if we are definitely walking down memory lane!

The schedule looks absolutely amazing with the look of a record and all the information on it. Seems as though, May and June will be extremely busy for ARMYs. The empty space for June 13 has us intrigued- will they be uploading some new information about the next comeback or will it be something entirely different?

The lead single cover, on the other hand, has a more softer look with blue and white pastels. Will the single be a soft sounding track like ‘Butterfly’ and ‘Euphoria’ or something we’ve never seen before? The questions keep pouring in but it seems as though BTS will keep uploading these teasers for us to slowly unravel the concept.

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the release of a new album through the fandom community platform 'Weverse'. The album will be in anthology form containing the history of BTS since their debut in 2013. The album, which consists of a total of three CDs, contains songs containing the members' thoughts about the past, present and future of BTS as it will also contain three new tracks.

BIGHIT MUSIC explained, “As BTS, celebrating the 9th anniversary of their debut this year, is opening a new chapter as an artist in their 10th year, this album was planned and completed to reflect on their activities and reflect on their meaning.”

Looks like ARMYs will be doing the same on June 10 when the lead single of ‘Proof’, ‘Yet To Come’ drops!

