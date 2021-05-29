BTS unveil the timeline of 2021 Festa celebrations for their 8th debut anniversary

BTS has dropped the timeline for the 2021 Festa celebrations! Read on to find out.

June may be just another month in the calendar but for BTS and ARMY, it is a super special month. It is BTS' birthday month! For new fans who may not be aware, BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, and will celebrate their eighth debut anniversary this year! From being a small unknown group debuting under an almost bankrupt agency then, Big Hit Entertainment, to now being globally recognised as the biggest artist in the world. They have come a long way indeed and deserve to celebrate in the best way possible.

Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic has put an end to ideas involving a live audience, instead, BTS will be holding a global online streaming event, to take place on June 13 and 14. On June 13 at 6:30 PM KST, BTS and ARMYs will be able to commemorate the group's 8th debut anniversary with an intimate fan event titled Festa, while on June 14 at 6:30 PM KST, the event will return with a 'World Tour Version'! This will be part of their 2021 Festa and Muster celebrations.

Now, BTS has released the complete timeline of events for the 2021 Festa celebrations. 2021 Festa will kick off with an opening ceremony on June 2 and continue with new profiles on June 3, choreography videos on June 4, and more. Other notable events include an 'ARMY Profile' event on June 9, 'Bicycle' event on June 7, and a 'BTS Room Live' on June 11. The Muster celebrations will follow post that on June 13 and 14.

You can see the timeline of events below:

