BTS unveils charismatic teaser posters for 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE'

We have entered the month of October or as ARMYs would like to call it 'BTS concert month'! Previously, the superstar septet shared a video announcing their plans to hold ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). The online concert will be streamed exclusively on the global fan community platform Weverse.

Now, in a fresh update, BTS members share unveiled individual charismatic teaser posters announcing their highly-anticipated ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ online concert. This will be BTS’ first concert in about a year since ‘BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E’ held in October 2020. Posing against a bright tangerine background, the members showcase their unique charms as they put their best, most stylish foot forward in the teaser posters. ARMYs around the world are super excited to connect with the members and witness a magical virtual concert with the Bangtan boys, yet again!

You can check out the teasers below:

Meanwhile, it is revealed that BTS members are prepping hard to showcase a world-class performance at the '2021 The Fact Music Awards'! The talented septet won the 'U+ Idol Live Popularity Award' with 412,185 votes at this year's ceremony and are also touted as "fan favourites" to snag all the major awards as well! ARMYs are anticipating a high-quality stage coupled with an unrivalled performance from the Bangtan members. BTS, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, Super Junior, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, Hwang Chi Yeol, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, Kang Daniel, CRAVITY and Weeekly will be attending the award ceremony on October 2. The rest of the winners will be announced during the awards ceremony. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the updates.

