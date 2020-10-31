BTS UNVEILS title track Life Goes On of their anticipated album BE after teasing fans with Dear ARMY postcards

BTS recently unveiled the first and the title track from their upcoming and much-awaited album BE. Scroll down for details.

BTS recently announced the title track of their much-anticipated album BE! Popular South Korean group BTS revealed that their title track from BE will be called Life Goes On. According to the 7 member boy band, the new album will aim to deliver a message of healing to the world by declaring “even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.” The album will reflect the thoughts, emotions and deepest ruminations of BTS, who have been actively involved in all aspects of the creative process for this record.

The new album arrives on the heels of their record-breaking single Dynamite which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three non-consecutive weeks. As for the newly dropped Life Goes On, BTS will perform on the song for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22. Their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition) is officially releasing on November 20.

BTS has been gearing up for the release of their upcoming album and also engaging with fans! Since the announcement, the members have been teasing the release of BE on various occasions. Last week, they took over BTS' Instagram handle to showcase the BE filter on the platform and have also been postcards addressed to Dear ARMY from time to time.

In case you missed it, yesterday, the group gave their first interview to Indian media and left a special message for their Indian ARMY. When BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook were asked about their Indian ARMY fan base during their interview with NDTV, Jin said: “We miss you, India ARMY! We know that many fans in India send us lots of support and love. Thank you for listening and relating to our music. We think that we connect on a deeper level through music that transcends language and barriers. Even though we can't see each other at the moment, we want to tell you how thankful we are to you.”

ALSO READ: BTS: Suga, J Hope aspire to visit India after pandemic; RM wants to say 'Namaste' to ARMY in person

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×