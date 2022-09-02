BTS’ upcoming Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert changes location; BIGHIT MUSIC releases official statement

BIGHIT MUSIC, the management company of BTS, announced on September 2nd, "The venue for BTS' 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN, a concert for the Busan World Expo 2030, has been changed from the previously announced Ilgwang special stage to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium."

A representative from the agency said, “In line with the purpose of this performance, Ilgwang was originally selected as the venue for the performance after reviewing various places in Busan from various angles. Based on cooperation with various organizations such as the Busan Metropolitan City, the police, the fire department, and the Korea Railroad Corporation, we were preparing meticulously in terms of operation so that there would be no inconvenience to the audience.” They continued, “However, we decided that it was most important to focus attention on the purpose of the performance to attract the Busan World Expo 2030 and not to dilute the purpose. The location has been changed to create a more pleasant and smooth viewing environment.”

The agency also stated, “The venue for the performance will be changed, but various related programs prepared to keep the original purpose will be operated as planned. Live PLAY, which allows you to watch the performance in real time through a large screen, will be held at the outdoor parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal so that one can feel the realism of the performance. We are also planning various related events so that the festival atmosphere can spread throughout the city of Busan following the enthusiasm of the performances, and we are preparing to make a concert that can be enjoyed by people all over the world through online live streaming.”

Meanwhile, BTS was scheduled to hold the 'BTS 'Yet To Come' in BUSAN' concert on October 15th at the special stage in Ilgwang, Busan. However, it was pointed out that the concert venue was not suitable for hosting a large-scale event with 100,000 people, and some lodging companies were known to increase the cost of accommodation up to 10 times the day before and on the day of the performance. In the end, the agency changed the concert venue to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

