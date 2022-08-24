BTS’ upcoming free World Expo Busan concert ‘Yet To Come’ to also be streamed online? Details Inside

BTS will hold a concert for the bid to host the 2030 Busan World Expo on October 15th. On August 24th, BTS informed the global fandom life platform Weverse of the opening of the concert 'BTS in BUSAN' to pray for the Busan World Expo 2030. 'BTS in BUSAN' will be held on a special stage in Busan.

The face-to-face performance held at the Busan Ilgwang Special Stage will be held for 100,000 people, and the LIVE PLAY, which will be held in the outdoor parking lot of Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, will be held for 10,000 people. Officially appointed as ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo, BTS has been engaged in various promotional activities, starting with the global concert 'BTS in BUSAN', to gather interest and support from people around the world for the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

LIVE PLAY is an in-person event in which ARMY can watch the concert in real time on a large screen to feel the lively moment of the concert.

Earlier, at the appointment ceremony of the Busan World Expo 2030 ambassador appointment ceremony held on July 19th, BTS said, "Starting with the global Busan concert to be held in October, we will do our best to attract the Busan World Expo 2030. We will do our best to promote nature and culture to the world.”

With the confirmation of the schedule for the BTS concert in Busan, attention is being drawn to whether the application of the alternative service system of BTS, which has emerged as a hot topic in the National Assembly, will become a reality.

