BTS: Upset fans send protest trucks demanding better treatment and management of Jimin

A group of BTS fans have expressed their disappointment against Big Hit Entertainment over mismanagement of Jimin. The group has sent a protest truck.

A certain group of BTS fans are upset with Big Hit Entertainment over their mismanaging of the group's member Jimin. It has been revealed that fans have sent protest trucks voicing their disappointment towards the agency. As reported by Koreaboo, a fan group Mochi Union (@guardiansofpjm) on Twitter shared photos of the protest trucks stationed in South Korea. According to the fan group, the company has been mismanaging him and preventing him from rising. The group also accused the agency of not protecting the idol from malicious comments and rumours well.

"Big Hit Entertainment, as an artist's agency, has been extremely inefficient in dealing with Jimin's antis, has no planning for Jimin's career, and even hides Jimin's achievements in order to suppress him. Since there is a serious negligence of duty, we decide to make a truck protest," the statement read.

"Jimin has been working hard on the stage and treating his fans with sincerity since his debut. Big Hit, as Jimin's trusted agency and even trusted by Jimin as his family, ignores Jimin's antis and allows them to spread rumours about him. For a long time, antis keep harassing YouTubers who praise Jimin and journalists who report news about Jimin's excellent performance and achievements and even publicly starting a rumour about some authoritative lists and rankings such as Gallup," the statement added.

The truck has been stationed at the location from 10 am – 6 pm KST. On the truck, the banner read, “global fans of BTS’s Jimin love his unlimited talent and charms, and wants to see a variety of activities for him.” The message also read, "BigHit should stop its repression of BTS’s Jimin and not hide his good results.”

The group also demanded the company to sue those spreading rumours and writing malicious posts. They also asked to protect his human rights. They have requested to take measures for individual activities for Mochi.

Big Hit Entertainment is yet to address the development.

