BTS’ Jimin is set to make a comeback with a brand new solo album titled MUSE amid his ongoing military enlistment. The artist will not be able to promote it due to his hiatus, and naturally, the fans have been expecting his label to do so. However, when ARMYs demanded the artist’s US label to promote the album, one of the top executives of Geffen Records posted a ridiculous reply, infuriating the fanbase further.

ARMYs demand an apology from Geffen Records' executive over unprofessional reply

On June 23, 2024, one of BTS’ Jimin’s fan pages made an online post on a social media platform demanding support from the artist’s US label to adequately promote his upcoming album. The fan wrote in the post that Geffen Records has not yet published anything about Jimin’s solo album MUSE, which will be released soon.

Tagging the label along with one of the top executives from the company, Ray Kurzeka, they pointed out how the company failed to mention anything about the artist’s upcoming music on their official pages.

However, Ray Kurzeka gave an unusual reply to the demands, which infuriated the fans further. He decided to comment on the link to a Taylor Swift feature song titled us along with the caption, "Song of the year." Instead of addressing the valid concerns of fans, the employee made things worse within the fandom.

Soon after, ARMYs raised an uproar over the unprofessional and dismissive reply. The backlash against the VP and the company started to rise, led by the massively dedicated fanbase.

Ray Kurzeka promptly deactivated his social media account as a result and also his LinkedIn profile. Nevertheless, the fandom has been consistently demanding an apology from the company for disregarding their requests and providing no support to the artist whatsoever.

More about BTS' Jimin

Jimin will be making his first solo comeback with the album MUSE, which is set to release on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST. In 2023, the artist made his solo debut with the album titled Face along with the title track Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol.

