BTS' V accidentally followed BLACKPINK's Jennie on Instagram & clarified the situation on Weverse

BTS ' members are having the time of their lives as they find themselves curious and amused by Instagram. The global superstar septet officially launched their personal Instagram accounts on December 6 and crossed 10 million followers within record time. However, it wasn't all smooth-sailing for BTS' V, sending stan Twitter into a tizzy.

BTS' V accidentally followed BLACKPINK's Jennie and chaos ensued within the K-pop fandom. However, he immediately retracted and unfollowed her. V took to the fan-community platform, Weverse, to explain that BLACKPINK's Jennie name appeared on his recommendations page and he accidentally followed her. He shared that it is a scary app and hope Instagram gets rid of the recommendations page. Thankfully, fans were understanding of V's situation and showered sweet messages of love and support for V.

Meanwhile, V became the fastest celebrity to reach 10 million followers on Instagram in record time. He broke and made those records in less than half a day! He broke Billie Eilish's record as his post became - 'The fastest celebrity to reach 1m likes' in just 4 minutes. V's Wooga Squad members have followed him as well. Currently, V stands at 18.5 million followers. Congratulations V!

