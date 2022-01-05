BTS' V achieves new heights on Billboard's 'Artist 100' & 'Emerging Artists' chart

BTS' V has scored another impressive feat on Billboard! On January 5, Billboard updated their charts, and V officially topped the 'Emerging Artists' chart, marking his first-ever number 1 hit on the chart since its debut. V also re-entered and reached a new peak on Billboard's 'Artist 100' chart at number 57.

Previously, Billboard officially announced that V’s 'Christmas Tree,' had debuted at number 1 on its Digital Song Sales chart (its weekly ranking of the best-selling songs in the United States). V has now become the first Korean solo artist ever to debut at number 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart with a solo song and 'Christmas Tree' has also become the first Korean OST song ever to top the chart.

'Christmas Tree' had debuted at number 79 on the Hot 100, making V the third BTS member after his bandmates J-Hope and Suga to chart a solo song on the Hot 100. 'Christmas Tree' was also the top-selling song in the United States for this week.

Only two other songs by a Korean soloist have ever reached the coveted number 1 spot on the Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart at all - Suga for 'Girl of My Dreams', his heartbreaking collab track with Juice WRLD and PSY's 2012 global hit song 'Gangnam Style'! Congratulations to V!

