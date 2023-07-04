BTS' V acknowledges Indian fan during live session after member Jungkook; Says all members can do live for 7 hours

BTS' V addresses Indian fans in his recent weverse live by saying namaste. After returning from Paris, this was his first live and fans were more than happy to see his favourite star come back to South Korea.

V says namaste in perfect accent

Kim Taehyung, the king of perfect visuals return back to his country and decides to meet his country after a chatoic Paris week. He organised a weverse live where he met his fans and interacted with them while replying to their comments and carrying out all goofiness as usual. However, this was more than just a live for Indian fans as the idol addressed then by saying namaste.

However, since he ended his live after six minutes, fans comments that they have waited for him but he ended it so soon. Replying to this V stated that all members can do live for seven hours if it's the 7 of them together, but it's awkward alone.This is why he had to end it soon. Fans were more than excited and enthusiastic to see this gesture and took to the internet to express their emotions.