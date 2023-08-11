BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung confirmed to perform upcoming solo release Layover in awaited Tiny Desk Korea

On August eleventh, Tiny Desk Korea declared that Kim Changwan Band, Sunwoo Jung Ah, BTS' V, Yoon Seok Cheol Trio and Kwon Jin Ah will show up. Pop stars like Adele and Justin Bieber, as well as Korean performers, for example, BTS, Jay Park and others showed up on the world renowned program 'Tiny Desk Concert' created by NPR Music, an American public radio broadcast. Among them, BTS member V, who showed up in the first 'Tiny Desk Concert', is additionally added to the lineup of the Korean adaptation. Not as a group member, but rather as an independent artist, V is supposed to introduce another performance of Tiny Desk Korea. V is planned to deliver his solo album Layover on September eighth, and has enamored audience members ahead of schedule by unveiling the music videos for the b-side track Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

BTS’ V’s upcoming solo release Layover:

On August tenth, the music video for Love Me Again, a song from Layover, was delivered and is a R&B tune that stands apart with V's marvelous tone. The music video was recorded in a cavern situated in Spain. The baffling air of the cave and V's low-pitched voice orchestrated to make it one of a kind. Without exceptional gadgets, the music video was coordinated like a live meeting by limiting lighting, setting, and scene change, filling the screen with just V's eyes and expressions, dazzling fans all over the planet.

BTS’ V’s achievements:

The music video for Love Me Again started to surpass 1 million views shortly after its release and surpassed 15 million views in 22 hours, demonstrating the energetic reaction of fans across the globe. Specifically, they were shocked by V becoming the first K-pop artist to top the UK's Tidal UK Top Video chart, iTunes Music Video and Apple Music Video K-Pop Division. The music video for Love Me Again topped YouTube's most popular videos in 87 nations. The MV reached No. 1 in over 20 nations including the US, UK, France, Japan and Canada. It was positioned as the most seen video in the world in the last 24 hours demonstrating worldwide music fans' strong fascination with Love Me Again.

