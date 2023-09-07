BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung dives into blue ocean in Slow Dancing MV Teaser from solo debut album Layover; WATCH

On September 7, BIGHIT MUSIC released the MV teaser for Slow Dancing, the title track from the solo debut album Layover. BTS' V gave off a dreamy vibe in the music video teaser, even though his face was hard to see because he was underwater. In contrast to typical music video teasers, in this one neither the song nor V's voice are shown very well.

At the point when the music video teaser with a running time of 28 seconds was unveiled, ARMYs showed responses, for example, 'I'm truly inquisitive about the song,' and 'The music video looks truly lovely.' Because Min Hee Jin, the producer for ADOR on HYBE Labels, was involved in the creative process of V's first solo album, it gained attention. The song and MV will be released on September 8th at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Previously, they released the 4th set of concept photos for the album. V was drenched in water and smiled innocently as he enjoyed swimming comfortably as if he were ignorant of his surroundings. His own dreamlike atmosphere lends the image of a leisurely afternoon spent basking in the sun on the beach. Through a total of 102 concept photos, including those that had already been released, V fetched the mood of his first solo album, Layover. The first and second sets of concept photos, taken without any makeup, completely caught V's straightforward everyday life, and the third concept photo added to the fun of catching his simple looks as well as his charming visuals.

BTS’ V’s achievements:

Previously, BTS’ V released many songs- out of which, 3 were official releases of his self-composed songs that were free gifts for ARMYs on SoundCloud. In 45 countries and regions around the world, including Japan, France, and Finland, Winter Bear was the number one song on the iTunes Top Song Chart. Scenery also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 21 regions worldwide, including Singapore and Vietnam, while Snow Flower also came out at no.1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 37 countries and regions worldwide, including Sweden, Greece, and Turkey.

