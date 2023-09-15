BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung enjoys Slow Dancing Dance Challenge with Wild Flower singer Park Hyo Shin

On September 15, Park Hyo Shin took part in BTS’ V new dance challenge for his solo release Slow Dancing from the album Layover and they looked like they were having the time of their lives dancing to the song. The Wild Flower singer dropped a series of photos with dance challenges to show how they were practicing before recording and even monitored their performance like true K-pop idols.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and Park Hyo Shin dance to Slow Dancing

Fans of V, a member of the popular K-pop group BTS, and Park Hyo Shin, a South Korean singer-songwriter, were not surprised to see the two collaborate on the Slow Dancing challenge, as they have been close friends for some time now. Both artists are known for their beautiful vocals and wide vocal ranges, as well as their similar personalities. Despite their 14-year age difference, V and Park Hyo Shin have a close friendship. V recently made a surprise appearance at Park Hyo Shin's fan meeting on September 9th and 10th, and in September 2022, he appeared on MBC's radio show On a Starry Night by Kim Ina as a special DJ, where he talked about their deep friendship. The sweet friendship between V and Park Hyo Shin strikes an instant chord.

About Park Hyo Shin

Park Hyo Shin is a legendary ballad singer with chart-busters like Things I Cannot Do For You, Ba Bo, Dong Kyung, Good Person and Wild Flower to his credit. He is known for his beautiful baritone voice, great instrumentals and emotional lyrics. Wild Flower ended up becoming one of the best-selling singles in South Korea at the time of release.

BTS’ V’s recent activities

V has been busy with various activities regarding his album and the songs. Besides going on music shows, variety and talk shows, he is also releasing MVs for b-sides. The last one he released was Blue, which is a song with V's vocals, profound bass and drum sounds that carries a cutting-edge sound to the R&B genre. The music video for Blue starts with the image of V driving with a negative expression, seeking after someone madly. V's astonishing performance and his baritone voice combined with the visuals to make a music video that has a long-lasting impression.

