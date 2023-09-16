BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung makes foray into UK’s Official Singles Chart for the FIRST time with Slow Dancing

On September 16, V of BTS debuted in the Top 25 of the UK’s Official Singles Chart with Slow Dancing, becoming the third highest-ranked solo K-pop idol to rank on the chart. He came up behind Jungkook (Seven) and Jimin (Like Crazy). Furthermore, V's Slow Dancing came out as no.1 on the current week's singles sales chart and single download chart. The album Layover was positioned first on the official album download chart.

BTS’ V’s recent MV release- For Us

This music video for Layover compiles moments from filming the video, including interlude scenes that lead up to an interview at the end. The video also shows V giving his opinions to the staff throughout the shoot, having fun and laughing with the other artists, and hectically strolling around the streets and setting up posters with V on them all over the place. The video ends with a beautiful shot of V smiling. It also provides a unique viewing experience, allowing fans to see behind the scenes of the filming process and to see V's personality shine through. It is pretty clear that V is passionate about his music and that he enjoys working with the people around him.

V’s recent activities and achievements

V also participated in the new edition of Tiny Desk Korea, where he performed three songs from the album: Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, and For Us. His performance was praised for its baritone, great expressions, and the amazing band that accompanied him. He introduced the band's performance in the library by opening the stage with the song Love Me Again, and his attractive low voice helped to intensify the mood of the song. The b-side song For Us served as the finale, and the beautiful piano sound and melody were added to V's more profound vocals. V enjoyed his time with the band and even included them in the end during the poses. Layover has been a commercial success, selling over 2.1 million copies in the first week of release. V has now become the first K-pop soloist to sell multiple million copies of a solo album in the first week since the Hanteo Chart started.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung enjoys Slow Dancing Dance Challenge with Wild Flower singer Park Hyo Shin