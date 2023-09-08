BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung sells over 1 million copies of his solo debut album Layover on first day of release

According to Hanteo Chart, BTS’ V’s solo debut album Layover has sold 1.02 million physical copies and 310,000 Weverse copies on the first day itself, coming up with 1.33 million copies on September 8. He is now the third K-pop solo artist to sell over 1 million copies, coming up after SUGA aka Agust D with D-Day and Jimin’s FACE.

BTS’ V’s popularity with solo debut album Layover

BTS’ V is also expected to top the Billboard 200 or Hot100 soon owing to the popularity of songs that have been getting on various social media handles. But the only one who can take on his position is Olivia Rodrigo with her album GUTS. The album has been gathering love from the pre-release songs Love Me Again and Rainy Days which featured MVs as well. He has expressed his feelings even through the genres of Jazz, Soul and R&B. The title of the album, Layover, comes from the Hebrew word for 'passover,' and it suggests a time to take a break to look back on the previous journey and consider the final destination. By releasing his first solo album following his debut, V hopes to demonstrate his newness.

BTS’ V’s Layover

V's characteristics and emotions are combined on the album Layover, which is based on the pop R&B genre. Counting the title tune Slow Dancing, pre-released songs Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Blue, For Us. The bonus track Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.) is one of six songs included. V's preferences were reflected, including the incorporation of his preferred styles of music. Min Hee Jin, creative producer of ADOR, is involved in the music and album production of Layover. Her expertise in choreography, design and promotion helped him set himself apart from the rest. He also released the title MV Slow Dancing. The grand scale, stunning scenery, intriguing plot, and enigmatic atmosphere of the music video that was released on this day make it impossible to stop watching. Slow Dancing, a pop and R&B song inspired by the soul sound of the 1970s has an impressive jazz-infused atmosphere.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Only for a Moment: Eric Nam enjoys his time with different people in groovy and quirky MV