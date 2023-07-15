BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung shares pictures on Instagram from his recent Paris trip; ARMYs REACT

On July 15, BTS’ V released a number of pictures on Instagram about his trip to Paris for an event by a luxury fashion brand and the fans loved his look! The first two slides show V aka Kim Taehyung in a series of photo booth pictures. Posing with his flowy and curly hair, he gave many expressions, looking handsome as ever. The next few slides show him in different outfits which show off his sleek body shape and great hairstyle. The last few document his trip to Disneyland in Paris with friends. Within a few hours, the post has already racked up 6.34 million likes at the time of writing the article.

BTS’ V’s achievements:

V topped the solo artist charts in June, according to a K-pop chart show, with a 417,131 increase in Spotify followers. In the general rankings, V positioned third after BTS and BLACKPINK, and V recorded the most noteworthy ranking collectively and as an individual. Despite the fact that V has not yet released an official personal solo album, she has the third most fans of any K-pop solo artist. As of July 7, the number of followers is 13,798,045. Last year, he positioned first in the 2022 Spotify K-Pop Solo Follower Growth Ranking, flaunting his indispensable status as the most grounded independent artist. V's OSTs are positioned first and second in 'Most Streamed K-OSTs' on Spotify, separately.

BTS’ V as a solo artist:

His self-made songs 'Sweet Night', the OST of 'Itaewon Class', and 'Christmas Tree', the OST of 'Our Beloved Summer' are the main songs on his Spotify. With just two of his OSTs, V has amassed more than 800 million streams, demonstrating his status as the OST King. Addition to the OST, where his remarkable lyricism functioned as his skills, V is assessed as a part with the greatest melodic range, like jazz and R&B. Recently released jazz numbers 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' and 'Cheek to Cheek' cover recordings have surpassed 10 million views and are adored by worldwide fans.

