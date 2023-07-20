BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung to release FIRST solo album this year? BIGHIT MUSIC issues statement

On July twentieth, an official from BIGHIT MUSIC, the organization, declared to a South Korean news source that the news connected with V's solo album will be released after the schedule is affirmed. Then another Korean news cited that BTS' V was amidst creating his solo album, which will be released in the third quarter of this year

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s solo debut in 2023:

Since last year, V will now be the final member of the BTS solo project since J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, SUGA, and Jungkook have all effectively introduced solo music, so V's performance move is additionally raising expectations. In BTS, V is adored for being an emotional vocalist. He has released solo self-penned songs like 4 O'CLOCK, Scenery, Winter Bear, and Blue and Gray, as well as the holiday song Christmas Tree at the end of last year and accomplished great outcomes, for example, coming to No. 79 on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'. V of BTS joined as a Cartier brand ambassador and turned into the new face of the Panda de Cartier crusade. According to Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cartier International, they chose V out of a desire to convey the panda's charm and aura. He goes with decisions directed by his innovativeness and shows just his own style and elegance, which is the onus of the brand.

BTS’ activities:

On July 19, the official book BEYOND THE STORY: 10 Year Record of BTS was listed among The New York Times Best Sellers. In the non-fiction hardcover category, the book, which BTS released to commemorate their 10th anniversary of their debut, won first place. The positioning declared on this day is the amount of the week by week sales and reservation deals of books distributed since the ninth, and BEYOND THE STORY went directly to No. 1 when it was released. BEYOND THE STORY is the first time ever that a book by a Korean writer has positioned first in 'The New York Times Best Sellers'. 'The story of the ten years since the debut of '21st century pop icon' BTS is told in the book BEYOND THE STORY.

