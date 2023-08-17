BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung tops Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart as soloist with Layover

On August 15, Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart (as of August 19) revealed that BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s Love Me Again from Layover has emerged as no.1 on the chart, which marks the first feat for him as a soloist. Rainy Days and the upcoming title track Slow Dancing has come out as no.2 and no.7 on the chart as well. The chart calculates the real-time ranking of the most-talked-about songs on Twitter in the last 48 hours.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s solo album Layover

His two pre-release songs- Love Me Again and Rainy Days- from the album have clinched the top spots on US Amazon’s Best Sellers. Usually, a song makes an appearance on the chart following exhaustive promotions. But V’s popularity and minimal promotion have proved that fans were excited to see him on-screen as a soloist! The songs took the first two spots on Amazon’s Best Selling Digital Songs and New Release Digital Songs. The MVs also crossed 40 million views on YouTube within an extremely short time, indicating just the intensity of how much his fans have loved his music!

BTS’ V’s activities

Kim Taehyung has crossed 61 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first Korean celebrity to attain this feat. Initially, when he opened his personal Instagram, he became the no. 1 Korean celebrity with the most followers in just 10 days. He also maintained this feat for two years-2021 and 2022. V's Instagram feed created a new record with just two posts that surpassed 20 million likes as an Asian artist. A video that is counted just once per account, the largest number of likes on the release arrives at 61 million. V's Instagram account is quite possibly one of the most famous accounts, establishing another worldwide best as all posts surpass 10 million likes, and the typical like and commitment rate per post are additionally positioned as No. 1 in the world. Social Media Research Institutes assess V's Instagram account as having the highest advertising value, in any event, even above Hollywood stars. When he released the first set of concept photos for his album, the post crossed 10 million likes in a short time.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did BTS' Jungkook change TikTok username after impersonator's comment? Fans worry about account’s future