BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s pre-release track Love Me Again surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

On September 14, it was revealed that BTS’ V’s pre-release song Love Me Again from solo debut album Layover crossed 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming his 4th solo track to reach the feat. His previous OSTs Christmas Tree, Sweet Night and It’s Definitely You had surpassed 100 million streams earlier and have given him many achievements. Love Me Again is a light R&B track that compliments V’s deep voice and beautiful lyrics. The MV was shot in Mallorca, Spain and his beautiful visuals increased the glamor of the video.

BTS’ V’s recent MV release Blue:

The last MV release of V was Blue, which is a b-side from his album Layover. The music video for Blue begins with the picture of V driving with a restless expression, pursuing somebody frantically. V keeps a serious look and miserable eyes and is seen hurrying through the foyer and the staircase, thumping on the door for someone. Specifically, the music video is completely black and white, making it seem more serious and dark. V's amazing performance and his baritone voice coupled with the visuals to create a music video that has a long-lasting effect. Blue is a song with V's vocals and deep bass and drum sounds that brings a modern sound to the R&B genre, adding to its specialty. V, who delivered his first solo album Layover on September eighth, has shown another side of the artist by creating music videos for every one of the songs in the album, including releasing concept photos that catches the regular daily life with the appeal of 'Kim Taehyung' and not 'V' in the solo album.

BTS’ V and Layover:

With this solo album, V has made an impact in the industry by releasing music that is not common in the industry because he wanted to display who he is as a person and not the idol everyone loves. From learning saxophone and violin, V developed a knack for genres like R&B, blues and jazz, which shows even when he recommends songs to fans. He has shown who he is through all his songs and fans love his message.

