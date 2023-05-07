BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung's solo fanmeeting: Date, location, more; All you need to know

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, from the famous K-pop group BTS, has announced a fan meeting in 2023. The news has sent his fans into a frenzy, and everyone is eagerly waiting to know the details of the event. Preparations have started for BTS member V's solo fan meeting, as he becomes the first member of the group to host such an event. Fans celebrated this achievement in BTS' second chapter.

BTS’ V’s fan meeting 2023

The solo fan meeting for BTS member V, will take place on June 11, 2023, and only 80 fortunate fans will have the opportunity to attend and witness a surprise stage performance by K-pop group Secret Number. Fans can sign up for the BTS’ V fan meeting event until May 5 by downloading the app and creating a client ID. Once they have their client ID, they can then register for the fan meeting on the official website.

For the unversed, V has been appointed as the brand ambassador for SimInvest, an app owned by Indonesian investment firm Sinar Mas, since March 2023. It is a significant Indonesian corporation established in 1938.

V’s potential solo debut coming soon

BTS member V's solo debut is highly anticipated by fans, and it has been reported that he will release his first official solo debut album in the third quarter of 2023. V has already given fans a sneak peek into his solo work on social media platforms, and his songwriting skills and vocals have garnered much attention. He recently shared on Weverse that he has been working hard on his album and that his days and nights have been completely consumed by the project. Fans are eager to witness the next chapter of V's career and make history with the talented K-pop singer.

BTS’ V's fan meeting 2023 is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and his fans are eagerly waiting to see what surprises he has in store for them. As the date is revealed fans are now more excited about the gathering and one thing is certain - it will be a grand affair, and his fans will not be disappointed. Recently, V concluded his appearances in the variety show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ making the show a big hit.

