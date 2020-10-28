BTS: V aka Taehyung's Nepal, Vietnam and Malaysia fanbases make heartwarming donations under TaeTae's name

BTS singer V's stans from different parts of the world prove that you don't need a reason to make a difference. Here's what a few fandoms in Nepal, Vietnam and Malaysia recently did.

It is no secret that the BTS ARMY has a heart of gold. The fandom constantly works together towards making this world a better place to live in. We recently reported the contributions and donations made by fanbases of the K-pop in different countries on the occasion of Jimin's birthday. Now, we've come across a number of tweets that revealed that fandoms from different countries are raising funds and making donations under singer V's name. Reason? Well, do you really need a reason to make a difference?

One of the many tweets comes from Nepal. KTH Nepal, dedicated to Kim Taehyung, recently marked Bada Dashain (a local festival) by donating rice to a few families. Sharing photos on Twitter, the stan revealed, "As we celebrate the bada dashain, the biggest festival in Nepal, KTH_Nepal decided to share some joy with those who are in need. we donated rice to five families and brightend the days of 10 little kids by gifting them clothes and treats. a little step forward to become fans that taehyung can be proud of."

Meanwhile, the fandom in Malaysia revealed that they have donated towards the Malaysian Medical Association’s Sabah Covid-19 fund. They have made the donation for the purchase of medical supplies, equipment, PPE and other related. "Kim Taehyung, our inspiration. We donated to the Malaysian Medical Association’s Sabah Covid-19 fund. Proceeds of the fund are used to purchase medical supplies, equipment, PPE & other related Covid-19 relief. We hope our small donation will help provide the aid required," the Twitter handle revealed.

Kim Taehyung, our inspiration

We donated to the Malaysian Medical Association’s Sabah Covid-19 fund. Proceeds of the fund are used to purchase medical supplies, equipment, PPE & other related Covid-19 relief. We hope our small donation will help provide the aid required. pic.twitter.com/e4DRGIfdPz — MY Purple V (@MYPurple_V) October 27, 2020

AllKPop shared the news from Vietnam where the fan club called Lion V donated $2,610 to support people of the Central Region of the country which was recently affected by the heavy rain. They shared the news of the donation and said, "Taehyung’s fan in Vietnam donated $2,610 to support people of the Central region under the name "Taehyung's fan in Vietnam". Taehyung has good qualities, so do his fan." Check out the tweet here.

These updates just have us saying, we purple you, ARMY!

ALSO READ: BE: BTS' V confesses feeling stuck while making music; RM, Jimin talk about happy times in Dear ARMY postcards

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TwitterAllKPop

Share your comment ×