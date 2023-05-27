BTS’ V and actor Park Bo Gum look amazing under the sunlight in former’s Instagram update

V posted an image on his Instagram story on May 27th. The story showed V and Park Bo Gum together. With his fingers, Park Bo Gum posed as V, and V's charismatic eyes caught the attention of fans. V and Park Bo Gum met in Cannes, France. The two went to Celine's confidential dinner in Cote d'Azur on May 22nd.

V and Park Bo Gum:

Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK, was also at this dinner party. In the meantime, V as of late showed up in tvN's reality show Jinny's Kitchen that followed a group of popular celebrities running a restaurant in Mexico and got a ton of adoration from watchers. Park Bo Gum, alongside IU, will appear in the new show You Have Done Well and will meet the watchers soon. Previously, on Instagram, V shared several pictures of him attending a Celine event in Cannes. With a sculptural shining visual and a chic expression, V created a lonely atmosphere in the set of published photographs, resembling a vampire living in an old castle. Like in "Celine's Boy," V perfectly portrayed the black skinny suit designed by Hedi Slimane, Celine's chief designer. The warm mirror selfie with closest companion Park Bo Gum, who went to the Celine occasion together, likewise started an interesting observation of their friendship. V and Park Bo Gum have been companions for quite a while since they met on a music program in 2015.

BTS’ V:

In addition, V attracted attention by attending Naomi Campbell's May 23 party. On this day, Naomi Campbell facilitated her foundation closeout to help her 'Malignant growth Exploration UK', welcoming her brand ambassadors and famous people to celebrate her own birthday. By 'liking' V's post, Naomi Campbell has shown that she is interested in BTS's official Twitter for a long time. V's personal Instagram has been made public since then, and she has been following and ‘liking’ his posts on his personal Instagram to show her support for them.

