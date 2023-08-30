BTS’ V and Arthdal Chronicles 2 star Lee Joon Gi to appear on You Quiz On The Block? Find Out

On August 30, it was confirmed that BTS’ V completed his shoot for You Quiz On The Block with Yoo Jae Seok. V aka Kim Taehyung will be reuniting with Yoo Jae Seok after 2 years and 6 months since the BTS special interview they had done in 2021. This is the first time he is appearing as a solo artist in a talk show. According to the production team, he showed his witty personality as he spoke about his music and life. His episode will be released in September, but the date has not been confirmed yet.

Lee Joon Gi in You Quiz On The Block:

Arthdal Chronicles 2 star featured in the trailer for the episode of You Quiz On The Block. Lee Joon Gi talks about his successes and failures as an actor. The hosts show their appreciation for his acting skills in his previous dramas and films. He also talked about his slump during his acting career. He also showed his amazing dancing skills during the shoot. Lee Joon Gi looked absolutely handsome as he dived into information about himself and his upcoming historical drama. Here, he plays the roles of twins- Eunseom and Saya. In the first season 1, Song Joong Ki had taken the role but in Season 2, Lee Joon Gi took his place instead. From the teasers and trailers itself, people were happy to see how he did justice to the role.

BTS’ V’s activities:

On August 28th, V officially unveiled three self-composed songs- Winter Bear, Snow Flower (feat. Peakboy) and Scenery. Even though these songs had previously been made available for free on SoundCloud, V's global influence was once again demonstrated by the fact that his fans were delighted to find them on other music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. On August 29th, Winter Bear, which was initially released in 2019, topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 45 countries/regions globally, including Japan, France, and Finland. Snow Flower likewise topped the iTunes Top Song chart in 37 regions all over the planet, including Sweden, Greece, and Turkey. His self-composed song Scenery, released in 2019, came out at no.1 on the iTunes Top Song chart in 21 countries, including Singapore and Vietnam.

