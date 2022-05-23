BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating? YG Entertainment briefly responds, BIGHIT MUSIC contacted

On May 23, rumors started doing the rounds online that K-pop icons BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were said to be on a vacation recently in Jeju Island of South Korea. This led to many believing that the two singers are in a relationship and were enjoying some time together. The rumors began when a photo of member V driving a car with Jennie in the passenger seat was shared with fans.

Many fans of both the artists believe that the image is edited and not real. They claim that V’s snap has been taken from his drive with fellow member J-Hope during BTS’ show ‘BTS In the Soop’ last year and is not new. However, it is known that Jennie recently went to Jeju island while others have noted that the BTS member was also on the island not too long ago.

Regarding the rumors, many media outlets reached out to the artists’ respective agencies for comments. While BTS’ V’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC refrained from saying anything, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment shared, “We have nothing to say [regarding the rumors]”. They further added, “We will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

The news has since caught fire among fans as they wait for further updates while trending various hashtags to express their emotions. Some of these include, HYBE, BLACKPINK, Jennie, WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG and LEAVE TAEHYUNG ALONE.

The two were earlier rumored to be in a relationship when fans noted that V had accidentally followed Jennie on Instagram. Moreover, it was recently rumored that BLACKPINK’s Jennie has broken up with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: May 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: TXT, iKON, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel & more