BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Original Twitter account that ‘leaked’ photos of K-pop stars decides to stop

Dating rumors between BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been doing the rounds on the internet since late May of this year following a picture of the two K-pop stars allegedly on vacation was shared with the fans.

Following this, more photos of the two have been revealed to the public over the span of the month of August where they could be seen hanging out in Los Angeles and V’s house among other places. However, polarising opinions were formed on Twitter for the original poster of these supposedly leaked photos.

Some are arguing that the photos are heavily edited and do not have any truth to them. The others are sure that the photos are real based on vouching by professionals who seem to have analysed them in detail. Meanwhile, a third group is asking for people to stop discussing the matter altogether as it concerns the private life of the artist.

In the midst of all this, the owner of the Twitter account ‘gurumiharibo’, has received a lot of backlash and hate for bringing this matter to the public while the account holder has claimed that they only want the truth to come out.

On August 31, the same person reportedly revealed their next steps in a Telegram chat room after having their Twitter account suspended. They have said that after having discussions with a lot of important people in the past 48 hours, they have decided to stop posting any more photos or other content of the two K-pop stars. They further went on to claim the authenticity of the photos and asked the legal representatives of the artists to speak the truth.

The person claiming to be the owner of ‘gurumiharibo’ Twitter account also said that they have not previously worked with either V or Jennie and will only return to clear any misinformation released by the respective agencies.

