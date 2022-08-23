BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were together in LA? BTS ARMY and BLINKs call fluke on a photo of K-pop stars

BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie have been linked time and again. The two K-pop icons are fan favorites with a massive following for all their actions. They are fashion icons and have taken over the world with their many trend-setting gigs.

A couple of months ago a photo of the two apparently vacationing together in Jeju Island went viral. Post this, Jennie’s agency YG Entertainment came back saying they had no comments while V’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC did not respond. This further fueled the rumors as neither of the companies had outright denied the claims.

Now, a new photo of the two K-pop singers is gaining attention online. In the said photo, Jennie can be seen snapping a selfie of herself in the mirror as V can be seen getting his hair and makeup done on the side. In the photo V is reportedly wearing the same outfit that he wore while on his way to LA for a fashion event for CELINE. Interestingly, BLACKPINK member Lisa was on the same trip and reportedly asked V and actor Park Bo Gum to join her on her private jet.

This has further added a point to the belief that the photo could indeed be real and no other photo of Jennie in the same outfit has so far been revealed. However, fans of the two artists seem to be calling it a fake as they refuse to believe that the two idols would be hanging out together so openly. They have called it a very good case of photo editing. They have pointed out that any similarities in their outfits can be copied from other similar images.

What do you think? Are V and Jennie dating? Is the photo real? Share your thoughts with us below.

