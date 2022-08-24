BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie: YG Entertainment briefly responds to dating rumours

Recently, a new photo has been under immense scrutiny on the internet. The photo appears to show an individual resembling BLACKPINK’s Jennie taking a mirror selfie, while another individual resembling BTS’ V can be seen sitting in a chair and getting his hair done. The photo invited divided opinions on the internet with responses split between calling the photo real or edited. In particular, fans of the two artists believe this to be a case of photo editing.

After BTS’ V departed from South Korea on August 24, reportedly for a solo photoshoot in New York, and BLACKPINK's departure for the United States scheduled for August 25, discussions arose about whether the two stars will be meeting in the US.

Following this, a source from YG Entertainment briefly responded to the reports. Instead of directly addressing the rumours, the source commented on BLACKPINK's upcoming schedule in the US, stating, “BLACKPINK will depart from the country on August 25 for the United States and will be busy carrying out their tight schedule, including their performance at the ‘MTV VMAs’ and the promotional activities for their second full-length album.”

Previously, in May 2022, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie had been caught up in dating rumours, when a photo started doing the rounds on the internet. This image appeared to show BTS’ V driving a car while someone resembling BLACKPINK’s Jennie was seated in the passenger’s seat. At the time, the rumours discussed that the two stars were in a relationship, and were vacationing on Jeju Island in South Korea.

Amidst fans’ claims that the image was edited, BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC did not respond to the rumours, while BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment responded by saying, “We have nothing to say (regarding the rumours),” and that “We will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

